international trade

California almond growers are likely to see their largest-ever harvest this August. But the surge comes at an unfortunate time, as their second-largest…
Following President Trump's proposal to slap tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum exports, China may retaliate by levying $2 billion in tariffs on U.S.…
California's climate change market, where businesses buy and trade the right to emit greenhouse gases, just got bigger. Governor Jerry Brown announced…
Ontario International Airport is taking steps to pursue more cargo and passenger traffic across the Pacific Ocean. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
As officials from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada begin negotiating an updated version of NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, mayors from border…
California Governor Jerry Brown heads to China today for a week-long trip focused on climate change. It's the governor's first trip back to China since he…
On his first weekday in office yesterday (Monday), President Trump made good on a campaign promise by abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The trade…
From almonds to dairy products, California exports 20 percent of what it produces. Federal trade policy has a huge impact on state agricultural exports.…
California Governor Jerry Brown met in Seattle with China's president this week to discuss the economy, the environment, and trade. Capital Public Radio's…
John Husing, Chief Economist for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, talks with KVCR's Ken Vincent about the effect of the strong U.S. dollar on the…