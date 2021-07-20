international politics

-
The prolonged imprisonment of a University of Redlands student in Japan has received major media attention in the States, and the U.S. government is aware…
Every border state governor has embraced President Trump's requested deployment of National Guard troops to the Mexican border... except in California,…
Former Ambassador to Pakistan - and Southern California native - Cameron Munter visited Riverside last week for an event hosted by the World Affairs…
Brewing tensions between North Korea and the U.S. are raising questions overr California's readiness to respond in case of a nuclear attack. Capital…
As officials from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada begin negotiating an updated version of NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, mayors from border…
President Obama will be making another trip to California this week. The President will spend most this trip in the Palm Springs area, hosting a summit of…