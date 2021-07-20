insurance issues

-
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act are asking Governor Jerry Brown to sign Senate Bill 910, which would limit so-called "junk" insurance plans. KVCR's…
Thanks to an investigation by the company that owns local Inland Empire newspapers - Southern California News Group - lawmakers in Sacramento are looking…
A bill that would eliminate health insurance companies and provide government-funded health care coverage for all Californians passed its first key vote…
Hundreds of Californians whose properties have been damaged or destroyed by this summer's wildfires must now work with insurance companies to rebuild…