Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
ierise
Local News
Nonprofit Project IE RISE Seeks A More Inclusive Economy And A Full Census Count
With the 2020 census count underway, KVCR is profiling IE RISE, or the Inland Empire Roadmap for an Inclusive and Sustainable Economy. IE RISE has a…
Listen
•
3:48