Two horses were killed in a freak collision at Del Mar during training on the second day of its season.The accident occurred Thursday morning when Charge…
ARCADIA (CNS) - Hours after officials at Santa Anita Park denied arequest by the California Horse Racing Board to suspend racing in the wake ofthe 28th…
ARCADIA (CNS) - California Sen. Dianne Feinstein yesterday (Monday) called for a moratorium on horse racing at Santa Anita Race Track, a day after a third…
The biggest horse race of the season at Santa Anita Park, outside Los Angeles, takes place Saturday. The Santa Anita Derby is an important qualifier for…
ARCADIA (CNS) - Animal rights activists are calling for the governor to form a panel to investigate training and veterinary practices at California race…
ARCADIA (CNS) - A 4-year-old filly was injured during training atSanta Anita Park and subsequently euthanized today, the 21st horse to die atthe track…