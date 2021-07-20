Home Foreclosures

-
The demand for housing in California means there are fewer vacant properties in foreclosure limbo.... sometimes referred to as "zombie foreclosures." More…
-
When a family member dies, relatives cope with grief and financial worries. If a surviving spouse's name is not on the mortgage then foreclosure could…
-
New numbers out this morning show home foreclosure activity between April and June was below pre-recession levels. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne…
-
About 7,500 people who lost their homes to foreclosure in California between 2008 and 2013 could be eligible for payments under a new joint multi-state…
-
A new report finds 92-thousand California properties received foreclosure filings in 2015. That was the lowest annual total since 2006. Capital Public…
-
Real estate data out today (Thursday) show the number of California homes entering the first stage of the foreclosure process is down to pre-recession…
-
Real estate data released Thursday show a mixed picture in California: Fewer homes are entering the foreclosure process, but more are being seized by…
-
New California housing data released today [Thursday] show July was the fourth consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in bank repossessions.…
-
New housing data released today (Thursday) suggests banks are advancing foreclosure cases that have been sitting in limbo for years. Capital Public…
-
BusinessA new report shows that home foreclosure activity in California is at its lowest rate since 2006. In the Inland Empire, foreclosures are down, but IE…