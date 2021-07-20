Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
gangs and gang violence
Local Public Safety
Part 1: The View From Inside San Bernardino's Culture Of Gang Violence
In Part 1 of our occasional series on the long-established culture of gang violence in the city of San Bernardino, KVCR's Trisha Ahmed speaks with a…
Listen
•
4:22