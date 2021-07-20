-
A federal judge will let jurors hear evidence of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter's alleged extramarital affairs at a trial over whether the California Republican…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California illegally used campaign money to finance romantic flings with lobbyists and congressional aides,…
An Inland Empire Democratic newcomer who ran for election last year against San Diego-area Republican Member of Congress Duncan Hunter says he'll run for…
California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter is disputing charges that he and his wife misused a quarter-of-a-million dollars in campaing donations.…
In spite of criminal indictmetns filed against him and his wife this week, Congressman Duncan Hunter's name will be on the November ballot. On NPR's…
Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter will be removed from his congressional committees as he and his wife prepare to appear in federal court Thursday to…
Republican Member of Congress Duncan Hunter - who represents a slice of the Inland Empire in his inland Southern California district - said he was paying…