Don't like your driver's license photo? You may soon have the ability to request that other photos be taken until you get one that you'll allow on your…
California lawmakers are debating expanded safety requirements for young drivers. The state's provisional driver's license program now applies to people…
Failure to pay traffic fines and fees won't cost Californians their driving privileges under a provision signed into law as part of the state budget…
California's AB-60 drivers licenses are designed to let undocumented immigrants in the state drive leggaly. But some immigrants say the licenses are…
California drivers can already show proof of insurance on their smart phones. Now, a state lawmaker wants to allow digital driver's licenses, too. Capital…
As undocumented immigrants become eligible for more services in California, the State Attorney General says they also become more likely to be scammed by…