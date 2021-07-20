-
For the first time in nearly a decade, Medi-Cal recipients are covered for most basic dental services. Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola checked in with…
-
Low-income dental patients in California will have new access to important procedures, such as crowns and root canals, starting January 1. Capital Public…
-
Republican leaders in the California Senate want Governor Brown to use new tobacco tax money to fix the state's Denti-Cal program. Capital Public Radio's…
-
Most dentists in California refuse to accept low-income patients that receive state-subsidized dental care coverage. In part 2 of our 2-part series on…
-
An independent state oversight board will review California's troubled Denti-Cal program today [Thursday]. That's after a December audit found fewer than…