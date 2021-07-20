death with dignity legislation

-
California is approaching the one-year anniversary of its Aid In Dying law. Capital Public Radio reporter Sally Schilling explains critics are raising…
The California Secretary of State's Office announced yesterday (Monday) that opponents of the new law allowing physician-assisted suicide have been…
It had been on Governor Jerry Brown's mind for nearly a full year: whether terminally ill Californians should be able to end their lives with a doctor's…
The bill that would have allowed physician-assisted suicide in California has stalled in the state Legislature. The bill's authors decided not to present…
People lined up inside the California Capitol yesterday (Wednesday) to testify during an emotional hearing about the "End-of-Life Option" Act. As Capitol…