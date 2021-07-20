-
Local public safety officials want to meet with Idyllwidl-area residents tonight to talk about the potential for flooding and mud and debris flows from…
-
UPDATED ON 9AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 2018KVCR's Ken Vincent has this update of Inland Empire wildfire-related news, including from the Holy Fire, the…
-
KVCR's Rick Dulock updates the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest.Click Below for Burn Area…
-
UPDATED 6AM MONDAY, AUGUST 6, 2018With nearly full containment holding for several days now, officials are indicating the Cranston Fire itself is now less…
-
UPDATED AT 6:30AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 3, 2018The Cranston Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest near the Riverside County mountain resort…
-
UPDATED 6AM WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018The Cranston Fire that started a week ago today (Wednesday) in the Riverside County mountains near Idyllwild…
-
UPDATED 6AM TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2018; 2ND UPDATE AT 10AM TUESDAYFirefighters continue to make what authorities call “excellent progress” in holding the…
-
UPDATED 5:30AM MONDAY, JULY 30. 2018Authorities say firefighters made a second day of good progress containing the Cranston Fire, which has been burning…
-
Sunday Update: Cranston Fire 29% Contained At 13,130 Acres; Evacuations Lifted For Much Of IdyllwildUPDATED AT 10:30AM SUNDAY, JULY 29, 2018Authorities on Sunday (7/29) morning reported the fight against the Cranston Fire has made "substantial progress,"…
-
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office has filed multiple charges against the Inland man suspected of starting the Cranston Fire that could send…