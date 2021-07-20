-
A faction of California Republicans - including Inland Empire Assemblyman Chad Mayes - are urging the party to diverge from President Trump and moderate…
-
GOP Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley was not only the head of Assembly Republicans, but also the only Inland Empire lawmaker in a legislative…
-
The California Republican Party is lost in an identity crisis. The divide pits the conservative, nationalistic wing against the establishment,…
-
California's Assembly Republican Leader is stepping down after weeks of pressure from conservatives. They're furious that Chad Mayes helped negotiate a…
-
California Republicans have again failed to topple GOP Assembly Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley. Mayes yesterday (Monday) survived a second vote to…