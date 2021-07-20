California workplace protections

-
A Riverside County jury has awarded a $17 million settlement to a Riverside warehouse security guard who was severely injured by a runaway forklift. More…
-
A new report finds one in six housekeepers, home care providers and other domestic workers in California earnes less than a minimum wage. UCLA researchers…
-
Health care workers face a high risk of violence on the job. Nurses from around California yesterday (Thursday) testified in support of proposed new rules…
-
There are more than eight-thousand nail salons in California. And a state lawmaker announced a new effort yesterday [Thursday] to take a closer look at…
-
It's shaping up to be a hot, dry summer in California. And rules governing outdoor work conditions have been modified to keep people better protected.…
-
Many California small business employees often don't take paid family leave because they would risk losing their jobs. That could change under a bill that…