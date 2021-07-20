-
A ballot initiative has been filed that would reverse recently-approved laws aimed at reforming California's criminal justice system, Capital Public…
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced new regulations Friday that would allow more prisoners to reduce their sentences.…
A new report finds California prison realignment reduced the state's inmate population without increasing violent crime. Capital Public Radio's Ben…
A new report says California's return-to-prison rate has dropped for the fourth straight year. Capital Public Radio's Ed Joyce reports.