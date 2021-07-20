California politics

-
California Congressman Eric Swalwell qualified this week for the Democratic presidential primary debates.Cap Radio’s PolitiFact reporter Chris Nichols has…
Early in her run for president, California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has presented herself as a 'progressive prosecutor'... someone who pushed for…
The California Assembly has a new Democratic member. San Diego Assemblyman Brian Maienschein jumped from the Republican party to the other side of hte…
California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced yesterday that she's running for president in 2020. But some news anchors and pundits still can't…
California's Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye was a longtime registered republican. But she decided to change her stance after seeing the judicial…
Movements. Protests. Walkouts. Chances are, if you participated in one this year, young people were leading it. Think of March for Our Lives - the walkout…
For Democrats to win California's battleground congressional races, turning out their own voters won't be enough. They'll also have to convince…
It's too early to call election results in many of the battleground congressional races in California where Democrats have targeted long-held Republican…
Today (Tuesday) is Election Day, and Californians have a jam-packed primary ballot to fill out. Capial Public Radio's Drew Sandsor reports.
California voters will narrow the race to replace termed-out Governor Jerry Brown from 27 candidates to two finalists today (Tuesday). As Capital Public…