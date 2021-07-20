california plastic bag ban

-
A year after California enacted a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, environmental groups say early data shows a significant dip in plastic trash.…
Is Proposition 67 - the ballot initiative that would ban stores from giving away plastic grocery bags -- a "tax" that would provide no money toward…
The battle over whether California should ban single-use plastic bags is already headed to voters this fall. Now it looks like they'll also be asked where…
Opponents of the California state-wide plastic bag ban have collected enough signatures to put the law to a test on the ballot. The announcement was made…
BusinessThe statewide ban on plastic bags at grocery stores and many other outlets that was due to go into effect next summer will now be postponed for more than…