California/Mexican relations

The Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico visited San Bernardino on Monday, June 25th for a talk on the future of NAFTA, and the importance of the U.S.-Mexico…
We're still waiting for word from Governor Jerry Brown about whether he'll agree to President Trump's request to deploy California National Guard troops…
Every border state governor has embraced President Trump's requested deployment of National Guard troops to the Mexican border... except in California,…
California Governor Jerry Brown's administration says its reviewing President Trump's proclamation deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico…
The mayors of San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico signed an agreement yesterday (Monday) reaffirming the partnership between the two border cities. KVCR's Ken…
Foreign delegations routinely visit the California state Capitol. But with Mexico and the U.S. at odds over certain policies these days, this week's visit…