California health insurance

Most California entrepreneurs don't get employer sponsored health insurance and they often fall through the cracks of government options. But they could…
California wants to require people to have health insurance - and could levy a fine on people who don't. Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola explores…
Covered California has drafted a roadmap on how much it would cost the state to make health insurance more affordable. Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola…
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act are asking Governor Jerry Brown to sign Senate Bill 910, which would limit so-called "junk" insurance plans. KVCR's…
Families of children with disabilties say they aren't getting the nursing care that they're entitled to through Medi-Cal. The filed a class-action lawsuit…
Governor Jerry Brown did not include major investments in Medi-Cal or Covered California in his budget revision last week, but lawmakers and advocates say…
Hearings on creating a single-payer health car system or universal coverage wrapped up last night (Wednesday) at the California state Capitol, for now.…
The federal Affordable Care Act's individual insurance mandate is on the way out, but California may be coming up with its own version. Capital Public…
A committee of California lawmakers is working toward a universal health care plan that would cover all state residents. Today (Monday) they'll hear from…
Most people think having health insurance means their medical needs are covered. But for thousands of Californians, insurance claims hit a dead end when…