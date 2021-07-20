California forests

-
California will soon spend millions of dollars on new parks. But how can we make our trails and waterways more welcoming to low-income neighborhoods and…
-
A call to change the mentality over the way forests are managed is the topic of the latest research by the Little Hoover Commission. Capital public…
-
Half of California's vegetation is at risk of dying because of warming temperatures, according to new UC Davis research. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David…
-
A new report says climate change has led to double the number of acres burned in forest fires since 1984. KVCR's Isel Cuapio has more.
-
California governor Jerry Brown is asking the federal government for help in dealing with the state's unprecedented tree die-off. As Capital Public…
-
California's drought is having a devastating effect on its forests. Aerial surveys around the state show more than 20 million dead trees so far. And the…
-
California's drought has killed so many trees that the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection is adopting emergency regulations to remove them. As Capital…
-
The drought in California has killed millions of trees in the southern Sierra Nevada. But the problem is more widespread. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…