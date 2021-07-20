California Democratic Convention

-
California progressives saw the vote for a new state party chair as a chance to push the party to the left -- and increase diversity in leadership. Cap…
-
California was the center of the Presidential Race this weekend. Fourteen candidates addressed the state Democratic Party Convention. Many also held…
-
This weekend the California Democratic Party elected labor leader, Rusty Hicks as its chairperson. This following the resignation of the previous chair…
-
California Democrats have wrapped up their state party convention in San Francisco, where they heard from 14 of the 23 declared presidential candidates.…
-
The California Democratic Party Convention wrapped up yesterday (Sunday) - exactly 100 days before the June 5th Primary. The candidates for governor…
-
Delegates from the California Democratic Party over the weekend made no endorsement in the U.S. Senate race, even though state Senate leader Kevin de Leon…
-
California Democrats expressed great optimism at this past weekend's party convention n San Diego about flipping many Republican-held seats in Congress.…
-
California Democrats elected a new party leader this weekend at their convention in Sacramento. Even though it's an influential position, choosing a new…