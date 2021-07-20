California agriculture

-
You visit the grocery store or local farmer's market. Picture your favorite vegetable. to get it into your hands, it's possible a farm worker had to first…
It's avocado season in California, but many farmers are in toruble. They don't have enough workers to pick and maintain Hass avocados, which are in high…
Californians will vote this fall on whethr to strengthen the state's laws governing how fam animals are confined and raised. As Capital Puyblic Radio's…
Following President Trump's proposal to slap tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum exports, China may retaliate by levying $2 billion in tariffs on U.S.…
A new bill in Congress to reform biofuel policy and favor newer options over ethanol is attracting support from conservation groups. More from KVCR's Isel…
A judge ordered the California Department of Agriculture to stop spraying dozens of pesticides. Some environmental groups count this as a win. However, a…
Climate change could decrease the yield of some crops in the state by up to 40 percent by 2050. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports on…
Fast-food chicken nuggets come with extra calories and extra salt, but they might also come with "superbugs," or drug-resistant bacteria. Capital Public…
As California's wine grape harvest gets under way, most of it will be done by machine. But as growers face ongoing labor shortages, mechanization isn't a…
The discovery of a diseased grapefruit tree in Riverside on July 25 has officials considering how to alert the public to the potential devastation the…