© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
anti-semitic attacks
Criminal Justice
Poway Synagogue Shooting Is Part Of An Increase In Anti-Semitic Attacks Across U.S.
Amy Held
,
Authorities say the 19-year-old man accused of killing one person and wounding three others in a San Diego County synagogue last weekend is also believed…
