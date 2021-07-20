91 freeway construction

-
The Riverside County Transportation Commission voted this week to add a lane to the westbound 91 freeway from Corona to Orange County, with construction…
The Press Enterprise is warning commuters about closures this week involving the NEW 91 Express Lanes. Late night and early morning commuters may pass…
Several lanes of the 91 Freeway through Corona will be shut down intermittently from today through Sunday as crews make preparations for the opening of…
The years-long construction project on the 91 freeway in Corona is almost done, as KVCR's Ken Vincent reports.