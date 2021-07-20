60 freeway construction

-
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - Resurfacing work on the eastbound Pomona (60)Freeway between Riverside and Ontario was completed much sooner thananticipated Sunday…
-
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - Half of the 60 Freeway between Ontario and Riverside will remain closed through the weekend until Monday morning to facilitate…
-
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - Half of the Pomona (60) Freeway between Riverside and Ontario will be shut down Friday night and remain closed until Monday morning…
-
Cal Trans has announced that it will shut down a portion of the 60 freeway between Jurupa Valley and Riverside for an entire weekend early next year to…