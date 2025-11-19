© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Women's Pro Baseball League to hold inaugural draft

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:54 AM PST

The Women’s Pro Baseball League holds its inaugural draft on Thursday. The new league features four teams — representing Boston, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco — and will play all of the inaugural season’s games in Springfield, Illinois.

For more on the new league, host Tiziana Dearing talks to Justine Siegel, a co-founder and the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball team when she was with the former Oakland Athletics in 2015.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

