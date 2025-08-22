© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Open singles follows controversial new doubles format

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

The U.S. Open singles finals begin this weekend with record prize money.

They follow the brand-new doubles mini-tournament that took place this week. That competition was widely criticized by doubles specialists as it was mostly populated by the stars of the singles game, but ultimately won by the only full-time doubles pair in the tournament.

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey, author of the Substack “Tennis and Beyond,” joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Sports
Here & Now Newsroom