What ESPN's deal with the NFL means for football fans

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT

ESPN and the NFL announced a major deal this week. For fans, it will mean more football on ESPN. And for the NFL, it will mean a 10% stake in sports juggernaut. The deal still needs approval from company owners and potentially government regulators, but it could change the way NFL fans interact with the sport and potentially boost viewership for ESPN.

NPR TV critic and media analyst Eric Deggans joins host Deborah Becker to break down the deal.

Sports
Here & Now Newsroom