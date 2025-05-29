© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How a group of mountaineers scaled Mount Everest in one week

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT
Mountaineers form a queue as they approach the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 18, 2025. (Kunga Sherpa/AP)
Mountaineers form a queue as they approach the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, May 18, 2025. (Kunga Sherpa/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with mountaineer and Everest chronicler Alan Arnette about this year’s climbing season on Mount Everest. For the first time, a team of British climbers used xenon gas to decrease the 6 to 8 weeks usually needed to acclimate to the thin air on the world’s highest mountain. They traveled there, climbed the mountain, and returned home within a week.

