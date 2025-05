Off to the hot dog races! Six regionally distinctive Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are set to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of this weekend’s 109th Indy 500 — for the very first time.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Wienermobile “Top Dog” Molle Twing.

