Astrid

In Custody

Season 2 Episode 8 | 56m 21s

A woman is accused of murdering her godfather at Alcoholics Anonymous. Astrid and Raphaelle seek to uncover the truth after the armed woman walks into the criminal documentation department and takes everyone hostage.

Aired: 04/19/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01
Watch 1:30:14
Astrid
Puzzle
Commander Coste meets Astrid, who givers her a helping hand.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:30:14