Astrid

Guilty

Season 4 Episode 8 | 58m 01s

Raphaelle is found amnesic at the wheel of a wrecked car with the corpse of a gunshot victim beside her. Is she guilty or innocent? It's going to take all the talents of Astrid and Nicolas to help her untangle the mystery.

Aired: 12/03/24
0:30
Astrid
Season 2 Preview
Astrid and Raphaelle take on a magician’s sleight of hand, a witch’s evil spells and more.
0:30
0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
0:30
53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
S4 E2 | 53:25
52:02
Astrid
Eye of the Dragon
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
S4 E1 | 52:02
54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
S4 E6 | 54:25
53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
S4 E5 | 53:04
1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
S4 E7 | 1:00:01
53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
S4 E4 | 53:04
51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
S4 E3 | 51:09
50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
S3 E1 | 50:18
53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
S3 E4 | 53:53
51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
S3 E3 | 51:30