Astrid

Eye of the Dragon

Season 4 Episode 1 | 52m 02s

An infamous green diamond is being exhibited in Paris. On the very day the exhibition opens to the public, the security chief is found dead, his skull smashed in, and the diamond has mysteriously gone missing.

Aired: 12/03/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Season 2 Preview
Astrid and Raphaelle take on a magician’s sleight of hand, a witch’s evil spells and more.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Season3
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
Episode: S4 E3 | 51:09
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:25
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:04
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:04
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: S4 E8 | 58:01
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: S4 E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:53
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30