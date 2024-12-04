Extras
Astrid and Raphaelle take on a magician’s sleight of hand, a witch’s evil spells and more.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
Season3
-
Astrid Season 2
-
Season 1
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.