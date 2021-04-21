Science Friday
Science Friday is your trusted source for news and entertaining stories about science. We started as a radio show, created in 1991 by host and executive producer Ira Flatow. Since then, we’ve grown into much more: We produce award-winning digital videos and publish original web content covering everything from octopus camouflage to cooking on Mars. SciFri is brain fun, for curious people.
Latest Episodes
A note on the host transition from the former hosts of Invisibilia.
Hacking, phishing, surveillance, disinformation... these are tools used to silence dissidents and influence elections. But what happens when these same methods are used against an ordinary citizen?
What can we learn about ourselves and the world around us if we quiet down and listen?
The story of a tiny aquatic creature called the Hydra that has quietly revolutionized our understanding of life, and some think could provide a clue to staving off some of the major diseases of aging.
A city council candidate says he's black. But his opponent accuses him of being a white man pretending to be black. The story of a man whose racial identity was fiercely contested.
What if you had a superpower that allowed you to see part of the world that was to come? Invisibilia looks at how we think about the future, and the important ways the future shapes the present.
Invisibilia visits a summer program in Boston that aims to teach the next generation the real truth about race.
A list of resources for those struggling with anxiety and paralysis in the face of impending climate change.
This season on Invisibilia: inventors in desperate times.
What happens when you treat artificial intelligence with unconditional love?