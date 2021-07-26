Monday - Friday 2PM

Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, our leading business news radio program and podcast is about providing context on the economic news of the day. Through stories, conversations and newsworthy developments, we help listeners understand the economic world around them. Marketplace makes sense of the economy for everyone, no econ degree or finance background required. Marketplace doesn't just report on the numbers, we take it deeper, adding context to what's happening in the stock market and how macroeconomic policy can affect you and your business. Monday through Friday, our team speaks with a wide range of industry professionals– from small business owners to Fortune 500 CEOs, Marketplace breaks down complex topics related to business and the economy without industry jargon and over complicated explanations. Kai Ryssdal has led the program since 2005 and has hosted the program from China, the Middle East and dozens of cities across the United States. As a leading public media voice, Kai has been a trusted broadcaster for two decades and is the recipient of the DuPont-Columbia Award, a George Foster Peabody Award and an Emmy. Produced and distributed by American Public Media (APM) our popular business news podcasts are available worldwide on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and RSS Feeds and any place else where you get your podcasts.