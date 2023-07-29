© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR Showcase

Cassie MacDuff & Susan Straight in Conversation: 1,001 Novels in a Literary Map of America, Mecca and More

By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM PDT
Cassie MacDuff with Susan Straight in the KVCR Studio
Elizabeth Kelly
/
Cassie MacDuff with Susan Straight in the KVCR Studio

KVCR News Contributor, Cassie MacDuff, in Conversation with Riverside-based author and UCR Creative Writing Professor, Susan Straight. They discuss her latest novel, Mecca, set in the Inland Empire, Orange County and the Coachella Valley. They also explore Susan's interactive GPS literary map, 1001 novels: A Library of America, created with the help of Redlands-based geographic information systems developer, ESRI. It maps the United States in eleven geographic regions, that transcend state boundaries, allowing readers "to imagine all the kingdoms of America, and the characters who live there, in the heart of the hearts of the country."

KVCR Showcase
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell