Cassie MacDuff & Susan Straight in Conversation: 1,001 Novels in a Literary Map of America, Mecca and More

KVCR News Contributor, Cassie MacDuff, in Conversation with Riverside-based author and UCR Creative Writing Professor, Susan Straight. They discuss her latest novel, Mecca, set in the Inland Empire, Orange County and the Coachella Valley. They also explore Susan's interactive GPS literary map, 1001 novels: A Library of America, created with the help of Redlands-based geographic information systems developer, ESRI. It maps the United States in eleven geographic regions, that transcend state boundaries, allowing readers "to imagine all the kingdoms of America, and the characters who live there, in the heart of the hearts of the country."