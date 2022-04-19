© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 4/17/22 - Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, Steve Vai

April 19, 2022
who killed malcom x.jpg

David Fleming continues his conversation with Abdur-Rahman Muhamad, the man responsible for the documentary series, Who Killed Malcolm X, on Netflix.

We'll also hear from Steve Vai. In a couple weeks we'll hear a close reading of Steve Vai’s most recent release, Inviolate. Beyond the album, a few shows back we heard Andy Timmons talk about Steve Vai wandering the audience, and handing the guitar off to him. I asked Vai to tell of this moment from HIS perspective. Also with Vai, the time he replaced Yngvie Malmstein with the band Alcatrazz... that was out here in Riverside... But the crowd clearly didn't know Yngvie had been replaced, as they were chanting "YNGVIE, YNGVIE, YNGVIE - and then Vai walked on with the rest of the band, after learning the material just two days prior.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
