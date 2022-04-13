KVC-Arts - 4/10/22 - Who Killed Malcolm X? with Abdur-Rahman Muhammad

David Fleming speaks with Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, the man responsible for the documentary series, Who Killed Malcolm X? This is a series or six episodes, each running around 45 minutes, give or take. It began as an item of personal interest. The reported "facts" and events surrounding the assassination of Malcolm X just didn't sit right. "Who Killed Malcolm X" is the culmination of over 30 years of research, and every minute is something to let soak in.