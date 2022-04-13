© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts - 4/10/22 - Who Killed Malcolm X? with Abdur-Rahman Muhammad

Published April 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT
David Fleming speaks with Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, the man responsible for the documentary series, Who Killed Malcolm X? This is a series or six episodes, each running around 45 minutes, give or take. It began as an item of personal interest. The reported "facts" and events surrounding the assassination of Malcolm X just didn't sit right. "Who Killed Malcolm X" is the culmination of over 30 years of research, and every minute is something to let soak in.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
