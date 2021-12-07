12/5/21 - Bassist Marshall Hawkins

David Fleming speaks with Marshall Hawkins, primarily known as a bass player, who got his start with the blues singer and pianist Betty Gray. He then played with Shirley Horn for several years before joining Miles Davis, after Ron Carter left what would be known as Davis’s second great quintet. Many other great names in there, but specific to THIS region, in 1978, Marshall moved to Idyllwild, and in 1986 California, home of the internationally famous high school for the arts. In 1986, he founded the Jazz program at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. Along with Gregory Robbins, Hawkins will guest conduct the Redlands symphony Big Band Holiday Jam on December 11th.