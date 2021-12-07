© 2021 91.9 KVCR

12/5/21 - Bassist Marshall Hawkins

Published December 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM PST
holiday jam.jpg

David Fleming speaks with Marshall Hawkins, primarily known as a bass player, who got his start with the blues singer and pianist Betty Gray. He then played with Shirley Horn for several years before joining Miles Davis, after Ron Carter left what would be known as Davis’s second great quintet. Many other great names in there, but specific to THIS region, in 1978, Marshall moved to Idyllwild, and in 1986 California, home of the internationally famous high school for the arts. In 1986, he founded the Jazz program at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. Along with Gregory Robbins, Hawkins will guest conduct the Redlands symphony Big Band Holiday Jam on December 11th.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
