Monday - Friday 10am to 11am

Forum – The Live Statewide Conversation on Public Radio

Every weekday at 10:00 a.m. on KVCR, you’re invited to join an hourlong audio journey covering news, issues and topics that matter to you. And as a public radio listener in California, you’re invited to call-in and take part.

KQED’s Mina Kim hosts this late morning program which welcomes journalists, experts and people in the news into enlightening conversations where listener voices are welcome.

Forum call-in line (866) 733-6786