© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Interest
Education Insight

Education Insight 10/17: The Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program

By Shareen Awad
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:59 PM PDT

An Inland Empire program with Master's level professors is teaching parents how to maximize their infant or toddler's brain potential. Erin Brinker, Vice President of Development for the Making Hope Happen Foundation, and Emily Saunders the Program Coordinator, explain the Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program. The program was created by the late Dr. Albert Karnig, who served as president of Cal State San Bernardino from 1997-2012.

Tags
Education Insight Featured
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad