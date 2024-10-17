Education Insight 10/17: The Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program

An Inland Empire program with Master's level professors is teaching parents how to maximize their infant or toddler's brain potential. Erin Brinker, Vice President of Development for the Making Hope Happen Foundation, and Emily Saunders the Program Coordinator, explain the Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program. The program was created by the late Dr. Albert Karnig, who served as president of Cal State San Bernardino from 1997-2012.

