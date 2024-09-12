Education Insight 9/12: Banning Cell Phones in Inland Empire Schools

Assembly Bill 3216 also called the Phone Free Schools Act, would require school districts to establish and implement a policy by July 1, 2026 to either limit or ban completely smartphone use during school hours. Governor Newsom, a supporter of restricting cell phone use in schools, is expected to sign the bill. Today’s show takes a close look at the effort to remove cell phones from kids during class time. Lacey Kendall speaks with Tobin Brinker, President of the Rialto Education Association, and a former city council member for San Bernardino, and also Michael Montano, Vice President of the Rialto Education Association.