Education Insight

Education Insight 9/12: Banning Cell Phones in Inland Empire Schools

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:33 PM PDT

Assembly Bill 3216 also called the Phone Free Schools Act, would require school districts to establish and implement a policy by July 1, 2026 to either limit or ban completely smartphone use during school hours. Governor Newsom, a supporter of restricting cell phone use in schools, is expected to sign the bill. Today’s show takes a close look at the effort to remove cell phones from kids during class time. Lacey Kendall speaks with Tobin Brinker, President of the Rialto Education Association, and a former city council member for San Bernardino, and also Michael Montano, Vice President of the Rialto Education Association.

Growing Inland Achievement
