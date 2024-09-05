Education Insight 9/5: Educators are Bringing Local Journalism Back
Inland Empire news is shrinking, leaving residents ill-informed about their own community. But now, a group of educators, journalists, and community members are joining forces to bring local journalism back. Growing Inland Achievement’s Alyssa Silva speaks with Dr. TC Corrigan, Professor of Communication for Cal State University San Bernardino and the writer for Inland Empire Media Watch. Dr. Corrigan discusses what is being done to support local news organizations.