© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Interest
Education Insight

Education Insight 9/5: Educators are Bringing Local Journalism Back

By Growing Inland Achievement
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:59 PM PDT
Cal State University San Bernardino

Inland Empire news is shrinking, leaving residents ill-informed about their own community. But now, a group of educators, journalists, and community members are joining forces to bring local journalism back. Growing Inland Achievement’s Alyssa Silva speaks with Dr. TC Corrigan, Professor of Communication for Cal State University San Bernardino and the writer for Inland Empire Media Watch. Dr. Corrigan discusses what is being done to support local news organizations.

Tags
Education Insight Featured
Growing Inland Achievement
See stories by Growing Inland Achievement