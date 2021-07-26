BBC NEWS

WORLD SERVICE

Distributed by APM (American Public Media), the BBC World Service provides a vast array of programs for KVCR listeners to enjoy. We're happy to provide news, cultural programming and arts from around the world. Links to some of our favorites can be found below!

Remember, everything we provide online and on the air is made possible through the generosity of Empire KVCR listeners. Thanks for you support!

Tuesday evenings at 8:30 on KVCR

Crowd Science with Marnie Chesterton

We take your questions about life, Earth and the universe to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04d42rc

Wednesday nights at 8:00 on KVCR

The Arts Hour with Nikki Bedi

The best global arts coverage from across the BBC.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p016tmg0

Overnight hours on KVCR

Sun-Thu 10pm-2am / Sat 12am-5am / 10pm Sat - 2am Sun

BBC World Service

https://www.bbc.co.uk/worldserviceradio

BBC Newshour

The latest news from around the world.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p002vsnk