Sen. Tim Kaine: Congress Needs To 'Contemplate Censure' On Sens. Cruz, Hawley After Capitol Mob

There are increasing calls for President Trump to be removed from office after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants Trump impeached if the Cabinet won’t remove him via the 25th Amendment.

President Trump released a video Thursday night condemning the violence but accepting no role in it.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

