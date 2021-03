Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Angela Pinaglia, Director of Life in Synchro, a documentary about the sport of synchronized ice skating. Angela shares how the sport has empowered women across generations and why it's called 'the toughest sport you've never heard of'. Life in Synchro airs on KVCR-TV Wednesday, March 24 at 10:30 p.m.

To learn more about Life in Synchro, visit lifeinsynchro.com