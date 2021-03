KVCR's over the air broadcast coming from our transmitter and tower on Box Springs Mountain was interrupted at approximately 8:00 PM Saturday evening. KVCR engineers restored the transmission just after 11:00 AM this morning. We are investigating the outage and will do everything in our power to address any issues that might again cause such an outage in the future. We know that KVCR's listeners deserve the best service we can provide and we apologize for this extended outage.

Thank You - KVCR