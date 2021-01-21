January 21: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dania Gutierrez, Southern California Program Manager with the National Forest Foundation. Dania talks about why supporting our local forest is important and shares ways the community can do their part. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Erinn Carlson, Fundraising Manager with Junior League. Erinn shares about one of the Junior League’s great causes here in the Inland Empire- their Diaper Bank Project.

For more information about Wildfire Safety, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sbnf/fire/?cid=fsbdev7_007763

For more information about Junior League and Diaper Bank, visit http://www.juniorleagueriverside.org/communityimpact/diaper-bank