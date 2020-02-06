February 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Lisa Vossler-Smith, Executive Director of Modernism Week, an annual celebration of midcentury architecture and design in the Palm Springs area. Also on the show, Lillian talks with Sue Mitchell, an artist and the founder of the 52 Project 2019 Exhibition, running through February 23 at the Riverside Art Museum.

For more information about Modernism Week, visit https://www.modernismweek.com/

For more information about the 52 Project 2019 Exhibition, visit http://www.riversideartmuseum.org/exhibits/52-project-2019-exhibition/